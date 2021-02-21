FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,909 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

