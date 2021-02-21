FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 77,365 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

