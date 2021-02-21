FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $10,103,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

