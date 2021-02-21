FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $218,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH opened at $324.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

