FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

IVV stock opened at $391.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

