FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

