Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $116.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.