Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

