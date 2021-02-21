Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $345,158.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.

On Friday, November 20th, David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20.

Shares of FB stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

