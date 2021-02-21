Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $345,158.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.
- On Friday, November 20th, David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20.
Shares of FB stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
