F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.