F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.