F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,088,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.64 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.