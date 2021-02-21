EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

