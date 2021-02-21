Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.