Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.