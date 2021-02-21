Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,810 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

