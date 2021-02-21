Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

