Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 9,565 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

