Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 699 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 867,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 329,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 329,478 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

