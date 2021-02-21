Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $34.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

