Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 136 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

