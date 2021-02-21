Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

