Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 16,546 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDEV. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of IDEV opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

