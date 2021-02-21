ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 184.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $15.57 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.