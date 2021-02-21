Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESPR opened at $29.55 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $71.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

