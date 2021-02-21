Eric Gilpin Sells 3,389 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

