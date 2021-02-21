Ergo Price Reaches $2.55 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Ergo has a total market cap of $73.78 million and $1.66 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.42 or 0.03439233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.40 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.25 or 0.01213717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.00458796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.00411535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00294003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,238,450 coins and its circulating supply is 28,934,728 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

