Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.34% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

ELS opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

