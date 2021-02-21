Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Subsea 7 S.A.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

