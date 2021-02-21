Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Software Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $61.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $58.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,724.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a PE ratio of 83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,622.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,564.46. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12 month high of C$1,789.63.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

