Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.87 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66.

Equinix has raised its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 148.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $680.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $716.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.