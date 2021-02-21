Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.91. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

