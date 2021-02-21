EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.20-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.271 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.62-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

