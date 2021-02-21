Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Entergy by 16.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

