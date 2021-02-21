Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.85. Entera Bio shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.41.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.
