Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.85. Entera Bio shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

