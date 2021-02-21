EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $229.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $286.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 94,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

