Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €8.60 ($10.12) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.36 ($11.01).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.89. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €13.05 ($15.36). The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

