Energi (NRG) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $107.53 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00243952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.70 or 0.02806056 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041286 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,180,007 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.