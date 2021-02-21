Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.18 and traded as high as C$8.24. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 897,746 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$8.50 price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$734.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.18.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

