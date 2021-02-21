Emercoin Market Cap Hits $13.10 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $49,190.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 173.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025951 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,941,666 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.