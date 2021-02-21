Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s (EMA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.20.

EMA opened at C$50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

