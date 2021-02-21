ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

EGKLF stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

