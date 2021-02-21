ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

EGKLF stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

