Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

EFC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market cap of $698.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

