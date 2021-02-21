Elephas Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,701,000. JinkoSolar comprises 4.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned 0.94% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

