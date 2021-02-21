Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,624,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

