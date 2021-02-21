Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 366,490 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 276,378 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

