Edify Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 24th

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Edify Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

