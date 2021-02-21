Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading Up 5.7%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 267,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 272,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

