Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

