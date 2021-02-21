Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.