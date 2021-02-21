EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

